The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging companies to utilise professional security services to conduct cash in transit activities.

This follows a robbery case where two men who had collected money at a service station along Kirkman Road, Harare, were robbed of a satchel with US$79 000 cash by three unknown suspects who sped off in a get-away Toyota Mark X vehicle.

In unrelated matter, police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which an AVM DAF bus, with one passenger on board and being driven by a teenager (17) hit a boy (7) who was playing soccer on the extreme left side of Harare Street near Gwinyai Primary School, Mbare on 05/12/22.

The victim died on the spot.

In another related matter, police in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident where an unknown motorist hit a man along Actrus Road near Manresa turn-off on 05/12/22.

The victim sustained head injuries and the body wataken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post mortem.

Police is calling on anyone with information which may assist in the identification of the victim and arrest of the suspect to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews