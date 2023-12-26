Drunk kids roam Harare streets on Christmas day as Zimbabwe top list of world’s biggest binge drinkers

A distressing video capturing young children consuming alcohol in the Harare CBD has gone viral on social media, causing widespread alarm and raising concerns among users. The incident is reported to have happened on Christmas day. This incident follows closely after Zimbabwe was ranked first in the Global Alcohol Consumption survey. A recent Wise Voter survey revealed that Zimbabwe stands among the top nations globally in per capita alcohol consumption, with an average of 62.8 liters of pure alcohol consumed annually per individual.

Incident Details: The video, filmed at Cnr Robert Mugabe and Innez, opposite Chicken Inn near Joina City, showcases a group of underage children holding bottles of Belgravia alcohol while enjoying food from Chicken Inn. The footage has circulated on social media platforms, drawing attention to the troubling scene. The boys in the video said they are from Mbare.

Public Outcry: The video has ignited a strong reaction from the public, with social media users expressing shock and outrage. Many individuals took to various platforms to voice their concerns and condemn those who supplied alcohol to the young children. Additionally, blame is being directed at the parents and guardians of the children, with social media users emphasizing their responsibility in this situation.

Calls for Action: Concerned netizens are urging the Zimbabwe Republic Police to take swift action, calling for the arrest of both the parents or guardians and those who provided the alcohol to the underage children. Social media has become a platform for users to express their dissatisfaction and demand accountability in this troubling incident.

Social Media Reactions: Responses to the video on social media reflect a range of emotions, from sadness to anger, as users grapple with the disturbing footage. Some insist on legal consequences for those involved, emphasizing the need to protect and safeguard children.