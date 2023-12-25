Fatal Car Crash Chronicles Bulawayo Tragedy: Mandla’s Desperate Escape Ends in Collision After Deadly Altercation with Side Chick

In a heartbreaking sequence of events described by some as a “crime of passion,” a Bulawayo man known as Mandla tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident after a violent altercation resulted in the death of his side chick. The incident raises questions about Mandla’s motivations, suggesting an attempt to escape accountability for his actions.

Altercation Leading to Fatality: The grim episode began with a physical altercation between Mandla and his side chick, reportedly fueled by issues of infidelity. In a voice note sent by Mandla, he detailed the financial support and fully paid holidays he had provided to his side chick, expressing frustration over unreciprocated efforts and alleged betrayal. The altercation escalated, leading to a forceful push that tragically caused the girlfriend to strike her head on a solid object, resulting in her untimely demise.

Escape and High-Speed Flight: Realizing the gravity of the situation, Mandla hastily fled the scene in his Mercedes Benz, speeding down Gwanda Road, possibly attempting to return to South Africa. The urgency of his departure hinted at a potential awareness of the consequences awaiting him. Mandla sent a voice note to a WhatsApp group, confessing his actions and naming his girlfriend’s acquaintance, Anele, as a contributing factor.

Tragic Collision: The escape met a devastating end when Mandla’s Mercedes collided head-on with an inter-Africa bus upon reaching Kensington. The impact was severe, with the car’s engine reportedly catapulting over 50 meters away. Regrettably, Mandla lost his life in the collision, while the occupants of the bus escaped without injury.

Mandla, a married man, leaves behind a wife and five children, according to acquaintances. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the complexities and consequences surrounding relationships gone awry.