Popular Zimbabwe artist Jah Prayzah is facing backlash for his latest music video, “Walletically,” released on YouTube on Christmas Day and quickly amassing over 78,600 views within 24 hours.

Controversial Content: Critics argue that the explicit content, featuring scantily clad women throughout the video, is unnecessary and detracts from the song’s artistic value.

Public Reactions: Several individuals have expressed their discontent with the video, with Nyaradzai Gumbonzvanda voicing concern about its impact on Jah Prayzah’s fan base, stating, “He is losing his fan base with this bad video. I could not listen to the lyrics thereafter! This video commodifies women’s bodies.”

Skilled Rebhara simply remarked, “that Jah prayzah video eish,” indicating disappointment.

Chofamba cautioned Jah Prayzah against venturing into the realm of soft pornography, advising, “You’re a gifted artiste; you don’t need to jump into the pool of soft pornography. You really don’t.”

Liberty Mushunje lamented the perceived shift from clean music to nudity in the industry, expressing, “The era of clean music is fading away; it is now nudity and cursing.”

Industry Reflection: The controversy surrounding Jah Prayzah’s “Walletically” video has ignited discussions about the evolving landscape of the music industry and the choices artists make in representing their work.