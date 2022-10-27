South African musical outfit, Mafikizolo is hunting for new dancers as it rebrands in line with prevailing trends in the industry.

The group will be auditioning people next week Friday at Bontle Modiselle’s dance studio.

Taking to Instagram, Nhlanhla Mafu announced the audition and urged people to come.

“Fam if you believe you have what it takes to become a Mafikizolo dancer please make your way through to the @bontlemodiselledancestudio in Braamfontein this coming Friday from 11am till 5pm…..we cannot wait to see y’all there,” she captioned video.

Text/ Image: Fakaza News