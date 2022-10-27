Zimbabwean police authorities have confirmed that they are holding investigations in connection with a shooting incident which occurred at the Russian Embassy in the capital, Harare, last night.
In a press statement released this Thursday morning, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said a 24-year-old suspect who was injured following the shooting incident, is currently admitted at a local medical center.
Read a full version of the Statement below:
PRESS STATEMENT
27th OCTOBER 2022
SHOOTING INCIDENT: RUSSIAN EMBASSY
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a shooting incident which occurred at the Russian Embassy last night, 26th October 2022 at 1920 hours.
A 24 year old suspect was injured and is currently admitted at a local hospital.
More details will be released in due course.
(NYATHI.P) Assistant Commissioner
Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations]
to the Commissioner General of Police
Police General Headquarters
Zwnews