Zimbabwean police authorities have confirmed that they are holding investigations in connection with a shooting incident which occurred at the Russian Embassy in the capital, Harare, last night.

In a press statement released this Thursday morning, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said a 24-year-old suspect who was injured following the shooting incident, is currently admitted at a local medical center.

Read a full version of the Statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT 27th OCTOBER 2022 SHOOTING INCIDENT: RUSSIAN EMBASSY The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a shooting incident which occurred at the Russian Embassy last night, 26th October 2022 at 1920 hours. A 24 year old suspect was injured and is currently admitted at a local hospital. More details will be released in due course. (NYATHI.P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations] to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters

