[WATCH] A video has emerged of the late Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova (32) visiting a Nigerian prophet in South Africa who appears to tell him to ignore advice that he had a heart problem and insisting "there is nothing on you, its your thoughts."#Zimbabwe #CCC Zanu PF pic.twitter.com/j4zGrJyq4n
— Crime Watch Zim (@CrimeWatchZim) November 16, 2023