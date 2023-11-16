Zimbabwe national football team players, the Warriors have boycotted 2 pm training over unpaid allowances from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

They face African football powerhouse Nigeria in 3 days time in a World Cup qualifying match at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

Zimbabwe played a goalless draw against Rwanda in Wednesday’s opening match of Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The game marked the Warriors’ return to international football since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July this year.

Zwnews