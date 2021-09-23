Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says he saved MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora from political ‘oblivion.’

Chamisa says Mwonzora knelt before him to be appointed for a senatorial post on proportional representation after he (Mwonzora) had been defeated in elections.

Speaking to Blessed Mhlanga on HSTv, Chamisa bemoaned the recalling of his MPs and councillors, but warned Mwonzora not to get too excited on borrowed pleasures.

Watch video courtesy of HSTv.