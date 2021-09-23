The global popularity of online gambling hasn’t bypassed Africa. Millions of people visit their favorite online casinos to play a few hands of poker or spin online slots more or less regularly. Casino operators from around the globe have a strong presence in the African market. More and more continents are joining the fray, trying to capitalize on people’s love for gambling.

Many African governments have recognized online gambling as a welcomed source of additional revenue and have gone out of their way to accommodate the gambling industry and meet their demands unless you live in one of 14 out of 54 African countries where gambling is still illegal.

Sports Betting

Without any shred of a doubt, sports gambling is the most popular gambling activity globally, Africa included. People love to have a stake in their favorite team’s victories, and the easiest way to achieve this is by placing a bet on their next match. This gives them another reason to watch games religiously and support their teams and favorite players.

Some would even argue that sports betting isn’t gambling at all since the outcome isn’t decided by chance but rather by the skill of a punter and their ability to correctly gauge the better team in any given match.

Football is the most common choice, but basketball, rugby, and cricket are also very popular, especially when national teams play against each other. World cups are usually the height of activities for online bookies, and the last European championship was among the most profitable events for them. Sports betting hit a significant snag last spring when Covid-19 restrictions canceled most sports events on the planet, but it soon bounced back and is again in full swing.

Online Casinos

The easiest way to gamble online in Africa is by visiting one of the numerous online casinos. They have a wide selection of games, catering to every taste, from poker and blackjack to online slots. Some are global powerhouses, like casino.com, while others are local, like Springbok or Silver sands. South Africa leads the way, with more than 40 online casinos registered in that country, followed by Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

One issue that players have is deciding which casino to visit since there are so many of them. Fortunately, there are dedicated review sites that provide detailed descriptions of each online casino. For instance, you can see top casinos online on onlinecasinosonline and decide for yourself which one suits you the best. From there, it is simple to make a deposit and start playing your favorite games.

Mobile Gambling

Mobile gambling is prevalent, especially in countries with the infrastructure to allow for fast Internet access. Lately, many African countries have been investing heavily in their mobile networks, trying to bring them on par with the rest of the world. One side effect of these measures is that players from Africa can enjoy mobile gambling as well.

Mobile gambling may lack some of the gambling options on PC, but other advantages it offers far outweigh its shortcomings.

You can now access your favorite online casino from anywhere. It is especially popular with people with long commutes, as it gives them something fun to do while riding a bus or a train to work every day. Mobile gambling is often preferred even at home, where you have your PC readily available, as you can lie back on a couch and enjoy yourself instead of sitting uncomfortably in a chair.

Esports Betting

Esports has become incredibly popular in a brief period. From a somewhat obscure phenomenon, it has grown into a global industry worth billions of dollars and followed by millions of people worldwide. In some cases, viewership of esports events rivals that of traditional sports like football and basketball. Bookies quickly realized that this popularity could be a source of profit and offered esports sections on their sites, where people can place bets on their favorite esports teams and players.