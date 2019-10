Journalist Edmund Kudzayi has released a damning documentary in which he accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba of rigging the 2018 Presidential Elections.

Kudzayi, who was once accused of being the shadowy internet-based whistle blower Baba, Jukwa ‘exposes’ how the rigging was carried out using Microsoft Excel in what has now been termed #Excelgate.