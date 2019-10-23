Amai Mnangagwa emulates Chamisa…Visits Gringo..PICTURES

Veteran Zimbabwe actor Lazarus Boora(Gringo) was visited by Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa today at his home.

Gringo underwent an emergency operation last week where the bills were catered for by well wishers despite him having been once a prominent TV celebrity.

He blames piracy for his current predicament as he did not realise much money from his acting endeavours as his dramas were pirated soon after release.

First Lady Amai Mnangagwa brought some goodies and is the second politician to visit Gringo after MDC Alliance Leader Nelson Chamisa who visited the veteran actor in hospital.