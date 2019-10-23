Russian investors eye Zimbabwe farming, mining industry

Zimbabwe’s agriculture is getting a boost from a Russian company into fertilizer supply and is planning to invest in one of Zimbabwe’s fertilizer manufacturing concerns.

The Russian investor, Dimitry Mazepin, says his company, Uralcal, is looking into agriculture and mining.

The Russian concern, which came into the Zimbabwean market last year is set to supply affordable fertiliser to the Zimbabwean farmer.

The firm assured President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Sochi, Russia that they will contribute to the success of the farming sector in Zimbabwe.

“We are interested in doing business in agriculture and we interested in doing business in the mining sector,” said Mazepin

Mazepin met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday in Russia and said they had fruitful discussions.

The meeting was a follow up to the meeting held in January in Moscow to assess progress in implementation of agreed investments.

Emerging form the meeting, President Mnangwana was upbeat on his interaction with the Russian corporate sector.

“We have had very fruitful meetings looking at the progress so far since our last meeting in January, my brother here has supplied us with fertilizer which we are using in Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagw is in Russia to attend the Russia-Africa summit which has kicked off this Wednesday. The Russian President, Vladmir Putin, is expected to outline Russia’s re-engagement with 54 African countries which are in Sochi for the summit. 49 heads of state are in Russia for the summit.

zbc