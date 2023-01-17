Yes children are safe from Muvhevhi… But how safe are they from drugs?

An intoxicated Raphel Nyahwema says he escaped death by a whisker after being narrowly missed by a bullet that was fired by Jaison Muvevi at Mutare Boys High on Sunday.

“Before Mangorwa(woman who was asked to cook road runner chicken) could respond to the fugitive’s request, a locally known drug addict who stays at the staff quarters, Raphael Nyahwema, who is also a son to the Mutare Boys High School caretaker, suddenly arrived in a drunken stupor and demanded Muvhevhi to account for his presence at the school staff quarters. “The interruption made by Nyahwema irritated Muvhevhi who withdrew his holstered pistol, type yet to be ascertained by the ballistic experts, fired three shots at Nyahwema who was within a ten meters radius. All the three shots missed the target who sprinted for dear life, the moment he saw the gun being withdrawn,” read the memo.

Video credits: The Herald Zimbabwe

Raphel Nyahwema dodges Muvhevhi bullets, reactions

Kasokore:

Kana tichiti hwahwa hwakanaka amutinzwisise munoti tinokara hwahwa honai mumwe wedu uyo akanzvenga rufu nebeer

Masasa:

Maivhundutsirwa mukoma not kuti aida kukubayai hake kwete kkkkkk dei zvaive easy dei pasina kutombofiwa , vanhu vainzvenga ka mabara acho

Calvin:

This guy must be arrested we don’t want this level of lies in this country, ngaazive zvekunwa tumbwa akanyarara

Pamz:

Namata utende Mwari hama….I thank God for covering you

Kumbirai:

The power of carling black label kkk

Muvhe:

Talent:

Kkkkkk zvanzi ndiku feeler bhooo ndogara ndakadhakwa, ndaitosunga zvangu fodya dzangu