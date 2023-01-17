Image: The Herald

The fugitive former Criminal Investigation Department officer is now back in Zimbabwe from Mozambique where he was arrested.

Reports from Mutare indicate that fugitive ex-cop Jaison Muvevi is now in the custody of Zimbabwean Police.

According to The Herald, sources indicate that Muvevi was escorted into Zimbabwe around 1355 today.

He is currently being held at Mutare CID offices.

Apparently, earlier on there had been reports that the Mozambican authorities had denied to hand him over to Zimbabwe.

It was alleged that the Mozambican government wanted to try him for possessing firearms without license.