On Saturday, during the launch of the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme in Epworth, a man from Harare attempted to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa but was stopped by state security agents a few meters away from the stage, as reported by The Standard.

He was then taken behind a VVIP tent where he was allegedly beaten up.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa handed over 265 title deeds to residents and assured them that more were coming. The government aims to provide 38,000 title deeds for Epworth residents, and 11,200 are already prepared.

The event was attended by thousands of ZANU PF supporters who were transported from different parts of Harare.

In his speech, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of collective efforts and contributions to the development project, and the need to transform Epworth and other human settlements while ensuring that beneficiaries enjoy the real value of their properties and environments.