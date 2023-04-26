The sexual abuse allegations against Chief Charumbira are shameful and tarnish all traditional leaders if they turn out to be true, Chief Gutu-born Amon Masanganise has said.

Masanganise presides over Masvingo Province’s most famous chieftainship. He was quick to point out that the Police are still investigating the matter therefore caution should be exercised when commenting.

“Nyaya iyi ikave yechokwadi pamatare, inosvodesa, nokusvoresa madzimambo (this case is shameful and demeans the traditional leadership system if it turns out to be true,” said Masanganise in a terse statement during a telephone interview with The Mirror yesterday.

A spokesperson for Chief Bere, Francis Chikomo, also said that the matter is a serious issue if it turns out to be true.

“We are custodians of culture, and we must be exemplary. The matter if proved to be true, brings all chiefs into disrepute. How then do we stand before and judge others when we behave like that?” asked Chikomo.

Charumbira allegedly fondled, kissed and touched his married niece (27)’s private parts without her consent.

Chief Mugabe, born Matubede Mudavanhu who has been fighting Chief Charumbira over his alleged illegitimate succession to the Mugabe throne, told The Mirror that he is not aware of his nemesis’s case.

Chief Chitanga of Mwenezi, Chief Serima and Chief Gudo of Chiredzi all told The Mirror that they are not aware of the case.

Chief Murinye of Masvingo Rural who is a known close ally of Charumbira said the case is bad for a chief but, however, said Charumbira and the complainant are distant relatives which meant that there is no case of incest.

Although Murinye said that people should not comment much before the case is through the courts, he accused the complainant of going back to the accused allegedly after being abused for the first time.

“I don’t have much knowledge of the case, but I think it’s clear that they are not closely related. What is of concern is the morality of the chief should these charges be true. We are waiting for the courts to finalise the matter.

“Also of concern is the alleged WhatsApp between the two where the woman acts like she is not married. Why did she go back to her assailant two days after he allegedly violated her? Was she not supposed to file a Police report?” asked Murinye.

mirror