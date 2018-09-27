ED Mnangagwa’s first UN Speech as Zimbabwe President: What did he say

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is now focusing on economic development now that the elections are behind, as the country seeks to leapfrog modernisation and industrialisation of Zimbabwe.

In his address at the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this evening, President Mnangagwa said the land reform programme is irreversibly behind us and emboldened by the hopes, dreams and aspirations of Zimbabweans and in tandem with the UN Agenda 2030 and Au Agenda 2063, the country has set its vision to become a middle income economy by 2030 with a per capita income of US$3 500.

He said this will bring on board increased investment, decent jobs, growth based empowerment and a society free from poverty and corruption by 2030.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is open for business and is presently undertaking a raft of economic and political reforms to ensure an environment that facilitates an inclusive and sustained economic growth.

state media