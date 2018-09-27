Setback as police bans MDC-A celebrations again

It never rains but pours for Mr Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-Alliance as its 19th celebrations slated for this Saturday faced yet another setback as police issued a fresh ban to the commemorations.

The ban was announced in a statement signed by Officer Commanding Harare South District Chief Superintendent Muzah.

The statement was directed to MDC Alliance’s one Mr R. Mashaya on September 25.

It reads, “Reference is made to your notification to hold MDC 19th anniversary celebrations at Gwanzura Stadium, Harare on September 29 time from 10am to 4pm.”

“May l take this opportunity to advise you that the government ban on public gatherings following the outbreak of cholera in Harare is still standing.”

“In the interests of public safety and the total containment of the cholera epidemic we direct that the intended celebrations be postponed until the epidemic is declared over. Meanwhile, the intended celebrations is not sanctioned be guided accordingly.”