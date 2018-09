Apostle Chiwenga has fueled his chilling VIPs coffins and death prophecy by focusing to the post election fiasco that rocked Zimbabwe.

“You may rig the election but in death there is no coup or constitutional court of any appeal. There’s this one, ZEC failed him but death will topple him”

The apostle once made waves last week after dropping a prophecy about 2 VIPs dying in the country, claiming that he was shown two coffins with 2 important figures in the country.