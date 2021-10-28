EMMERSON MNANGAGWA’S 24 KARAT GOLD, custom made, VANITY IPHONE. Mobutu Sese Seko style. How can such a person bother about sanctions or defend the land reform as a democratic nationalist gain of the heroic liberation struggle. It just does not compute. Zimbabwe deserves better!
Prof Jonathan Moyo
