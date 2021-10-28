The 19th ZANU PF Annual People’s Conference is taking place at the Bindura University of Science Education New Complex.

The conference is running under the theme: ‘Growing and mordenising the economy towards Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa,VP Chiwenga and ZANU PF National Chair and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri have arrived at the Zanu PF HQ for the 116th Central Committee.

This is part of this year’s 19th Annual National People’s Conference, underway in Bindura.

Zwnews