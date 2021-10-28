Zambia’s ruling party, United Party for National Development (UPND) says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba should not mock it for losing a by-election saying the beauty of Zambian politics is that anybody can win an election.

UPND Information and Publicity Secretary, Joseph Kalimbwe says in Zambia politicians go into an election knowing it can go either way, implying that they don’t manipulate results.

“But that is the beauty of our politics, it allows free thought.

“We go into elections fully aware that anyone can win – the opposition or the ruling party.

“In Zambia, we will not spill blood to remain in power – not anymore,” he says.

He adds: “For a 58 year old, he must embrace a broader responsibility of leadership.

“Our continent has suffered enough, now we must pick ourselves up & fill that leadership vacuum.”

Charamba had mocked the UPND for losing a by-election to the former ruling party.

Meanwhile, Charamba has never liked the UPND for its strong ties with Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance.

UPND despite it being a ruling party after winning the August 2021 elections has never cut ties with Chamisa.

UPND says it had been ill-treated by the former ruling party under Edgar Lungu just like Chamisa is being subjected to at the hands of ZANU PF.

Zwnews