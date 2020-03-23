Fear-struck Zimbabweans were recently caught on camera chasing a Chinese national outside a South Africa bound bus after suspecting that he had Coronavirus. This comes after Zimbabwe recorded its first cases of COVID-19 which originated in Wuhan, China, and has infected over 338,092 and killed over 14,456 globally.

In the undated video that is making rounds on social media, passengers in a suspected cross border bus went beserk and barred a Chinese national from entering whilst accusing him of deliberately wanting to infect them with COVID-19.

Chinese national trying to board a bus from Zim to SA. Disallowed by the zim passengers fear of #Covid19Zim #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/PmqgsWBpJ9 — Mr Eddie (@ChamangaAdmore) March 22, 2020

Some of the passengers were heard shouting and accusing the Asian man of using road transport instead of air travel to evade COVID-19 screening at the airport. At the time of publishing the video, this publication had not yet established where the incident occurred.