Following a clampdown on illegal traders which started last Tuesday in Bulawayo, a total of 700 suspected illegal foreign currency dealers and illegal vendors operating in Zimbabwe’s second largest city have since been arrested.

According to the provincial police spokesperson for Bulawayo Metropolitan, Inspector Abednigo Ncube, 80% of the nabbed traders who were apprehended paid fines of up to ZW$500.

“By Friday we netted over 700 vendors and osiphatheleni in the CBD. The operation is an ongoing deployment to ensure sanity in town. More than 200 police officers flooded Tredgold area Chicken Inn, Herbert Chitepo and 4th Avenue and many other areas targeting osiphatheleni, vendors and illegal fuel dealers,” Inspector Ncube told state media.

Despite the four-day blitz, vendors and illegal foreign currency dealers have since resurfaced in the central business district as economic woes continue to bedevil the southern African nation.

State Media