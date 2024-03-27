VIDEO: Chinese Mining Boss Assaulted Over Unpaid Salaries in Zimbabwe

The video capturing a Chinese mining boss being assaulted over unpaid salaries has sparked outrage and shed light on the grim reality faced by indigenous workers in Zimbabwe. The incident, which took place at an unnamed location, underscores the plight of workers who are often exploited by Chinese mine operators.
Chinese mining companies in Zimbabwe have gained notoriety for their disregard for labor rights, health, and safety standards. Indigenous workers endure harsh conditions, receive meager wages, and frequently endure months without payment for their labor. In some cases, these workers are subjected to violence when they demand their rightful wages.
The video serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reforms in the mining sector to ensure the fair treatment and protection of workers’ rights. It highlights the systemic issues of exploitation and abuse that persist in the industry, demanding accountability and action from authorities to address these injustices.
A setback has hit the alleged hitmen accused of being hired by a businessman to… Read More
Images depicting Zimbabwean Castle Lager Premiership team Chegutu Pirates football players in cramped conditions ahead… Read More
Former opposition Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala, remains under medical care at a foreign medical… Read More
The country's inflation, which shot through the roof months ago is now flying towards the… Read More
Harare City Council principal engineer Albert Madanha, who was accused of criminal abuse, is now… Read More
Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has expressed concern over the pillaging of the country's… Read More