Chegutu Pirates Address Viral Photos of Players in Cramped Accommodation Ahead of ZPC Kariba Clash

Images depicting Zimbabwean Castle Lager Premiership team Chegutu Pirates football players in cramped conditions ahead of their recent match against ZPC Kariba have gone viral, sparking widespread speculation. The photos, showing a crowded room likened to sardine-packed quarters or dilapidated beds, have circulated widely on social media platforms.

Responding to the circulating pictures, Chegutu Pirates issued a statement through their Communications Officer, Innocent Muchochoni. While the statement did not directly confirm whether the players featured in the photos were indeed from their team, it aimed to provide context regarding the lead-up to their recent matches.

The press release reads: “We have been made aware of a picture circulating on social media platforms that allegedly shows our Chegutu Pirates football team players camping before our recent match against ZPC Kariba. We want to clarify that this is a false claim as we did not camp for that particular game.”

“Our next game is in Zvishavane, and the team slept in Mutare on Wednesday, 27th March. After the game, we will be sleeping again in Mutare before driving back to Chegutu on Friday.”

“We want to dismiss this fabrication with due contempt and assure our fans that we remain focused on the upcoming matches. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact our Communications Officer, Innocent Muchochoni.”

The club’s management further emphasized their commitment to transparency and accountability in addressing any queries or controversies related to the team’s activities.