A viral video shared online shows football legend and Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o attacking a man following Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea at the ongoing World cup in Qatar.

The video shows Eto’o posing for photos with fans as he left the ground before he takes issue with a Youtuber who was recording him with a camera.

So far it’s unclear what was said to rile Eto’o, who was visibly furious with the cameraman.

The man continues to record, much to Eto’o’s frustration, before another person takes the camera and appears to throw it to the ground.

As the man leaned down to retrieve the camera, Eto’o appears to attack him with a brutal knee to the face.

The force of the impact knocked the cameraman to the ground. He then got to his feet and didn’t appear to be badly hurt.

There is no comment from the former Barcelona striker about his shocking behaviour.