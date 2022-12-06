Members of the public are being warned against abusing names of senior government officials to extort money and commit other crimes duping the public.

On 05 November 2022, Zimbabwe Republic Police Kopje arrested Mark Jack (36) in connection with a case of impersonating a public official.

The suspect allegedly produced a fake President’s Department ID while threatening government officials at their offices.

In other news, police in Masvingo are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 05/12/22 in Zaka.

Three unknown suspects armed with two pistols stole a cellphone, US$13 cash and a Toyota Passo vehicle, registration number AEQ 062 from a motorist (20) they had allegedly hired from Jerera Growth Point, Zaka to Devure Business Centre.

The suspects used the stolen vehicle as get-away car and pounced at Mukuru shop at Jererera Growth Point where they stole US$10 058 and ZAR 35 000 cash.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Zwnews