Criminal elements in and around the Beitbridge area have been mounting spikes along Beitbridge-Bulawayo road in a bid to rob travellers crossing into the country from South Africa.

A video posted below shows how robbers are embedding sharp-edged spikes on the highway in order to perforate tyres thus rendering the vehicle immobile and making the driver the perfect victim of a robbery.

The Bulawayo-Beitbridge road is a gold mine for thugs due to the influx of cross border traffic in the area.

The sharp metal spikes are meant to puncture the wheels of vehicles passing through the area, to enable the thieves to rob the victims when they stop to change their tires.