South African Judge Dhaya Pillay has issued a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma following his failure to appear before court in the Arms Deal case.

The former president was supposed to appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court but sent his lawyers saying he was too sick to attend. The State then asked Judge Dhaya Pillay to issue an arrest warrant for Mr Zuma.

Zuma’s legal team submitted documents to the court, saying the former president was ill and had not been in the country since January 23.

State prosecutor Billy Downer, however, has requested information from the defence regarding Zuma’s ailments, which they have yet to receive. The State also raised questions over Zuma’s medical note submitted to the court.

The warrant of arrest against Jacob Zuma is stayed until May 6, when his case continues in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. In layman’s Language Jacob Zuma will be arrested if he misses his next court appearance.

The latest Zuma setback comes days after news of his fallout with second wife Thobeka Madiba.

Zuma allegedly kicked Madiba out of the Nkandla family compound after his sim cards with personal and sensitive information disappeared while he was away.