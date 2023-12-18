The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare has launched a ‘men-hunt and appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 15/12/23 along Mutare Road near Ruwa.

Five unknown suspects travelling in a Honda CRV vehicle stabbed the complainant with a knife on the thigh and back several times before stealing US$14 035.00 cash and a cellphone.

The suspects had offered the complainant a lift from Simon Muzenda bus terminus, Harare CBD to Mutare.

And the police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, Police in Harare is seeking information which may assist to identify the body of a male adult which was found near Spar Supermarket, Current Shopping Centre, Budiriro 5 A, Harare.

The victim was found with a cut on the head and was wearing a black trousers and a torn purple shirt.

Zwnews