Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says people should come out of election mode and move forward.

“Let’s focus on nation-building, zvokuti elections were stolen dzangova ngano, if you failed to stop the thief or recover the stolen votes, zvakatovharana,” he says.

Zivhu urges people to stop spending most of their discussing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

“Why focusing on Chamisa, focus on development and the economy, why worried about Chamisa, everyday ingori Chamisa.

“Siyayi Chamisa akadaro, if he is naked, he will find the clothes at his own time, chingoitayi Party dzenyu kana kusapota dziripo munyerere, zvamuchatiurayira mwana wavanhu, itai dzenyu moga politics dzacho dzamunoda, with structures, bank accounts, constitution and etc.”

Zivhu who claims to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s chief supporter seems to have a soft spot for Chamisa.

