The Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA) recently inducted veteran sports journalists, Charles Mabika Steve Vickers and Robson Sharuko in its Hall of Fame.

Vickers thanked the organisation for honouring them and posted:

“Many thanks to SpojaN263 for honouring Charles Mabika

Chakari boy (Sharuko) and me with the first places in their Hall of Fame.

“Deputy minister Kindness Paradza in the pic. 35 amazing years in media for me, many only get this recognition after they have gone, so grateful.”

Speaking at the event, Paradza challenged the current crop of sports journalists to continue raising the bar.

The awards made a return after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The outstanding sports journalists were rewarded for the work done between 1 January 2020 and 30 November 2021.

Zwnews