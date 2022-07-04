The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested and detained Citizens Coalition for Change organising secretary and Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya on Monday accusing him of holding a meeting without alerting police back in April.

Chibaya is being charged under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act for reportedly holding a meeting at Gwindigwi Mountains in Charandura on April 30, 2022, “without notifying the regulating authority as required by law.”

However, Chibaya has denied the allegations says: “I deny the allegations. I never convened such a meeting.”

Chibaya is the third Citizens Coalition for Change MP in police custody after Job Sikhala of Zengeza West and Godfrey Sithole of Chitungwiza North were detained last month for alleged public order offences.

Meanwhile, the ruling party recently said the CCC coordinating Secretary Chibaya led the violence in Nyatsime and implores the police to pick him for questioning.

“Chibaya coordinated the violence in Nyatsime, we hope the Zimbabwe Republic Police will soon call him for questioning,” said ZANU PF Patriots.

Zwnews