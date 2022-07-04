Fugitive former Zanu PF cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has said the first coup in Zimbabwe occurred in 2008 after the late ex-Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe fell to Morgan Tsvangirai in the first round of the presidential elections.

While speaking to Blessed Mhlanga of HStv in a virtual interview, Moyo said the army stopped short of announcing the 2008 coup.

The former Higher and Tertiary Education minister also took a swipe at the ruling party, saying that it does not have structures and that most decisions come from the army.

Watch video below:

Zwnews