THE MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe yesterday recalled eight more senators belonging to the MDC Alliance, but some members expressed disquiet over the move.

Acting secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora yesterday recalled 8 senators in Chamisa's MDC Alliance.

Acting party spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni said the MDC-T national council had passed a resolution to recall all senators and proportional representation (PR) legislators still supporting MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, but were sponsored by the MDC-T.

“The national council of May 9 2020 resolved to recall all the PR and senators because those are low-hanging fruits, that is what I understand to mean strategically, you recall those quickly and you deploy party cadres who are able to carry out the values, principles and objectives of the MDC-T as I have alluded to, that’s what it said. “To the extent that it’s not done I can’t defend that. I think the members of the MDC-T will have to judge us as leadership and say what do we have to do with such leadership, but the resolution is clear,” he said.

The Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T has been methodically plucking out its perceived enemies from Parliament starting with MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende, chairperson Tabitha Khumalo and Lilian Timveos, accusing them of representing a different political party.

Phugeni said he was not aware why legislators, including Lynette Karenyi-Kore, Job Sikhala and others who declared allegiance to Chamisa were being left out.

“I must be honest with you, I think the issue of recalls has the potential to undermine our platform. “You have already accused us of being biased; you have already asked me about certain people who are holding higher positions than people who we have already recalled. So it offends one’s sense of fairness and consistency and in this case I can bow my head in shame, I have no defence for this,” he said.

Insiders have accused Mwonzora of using recalls to his favour ahead of party’s July 31 extraordinary congress.

At a recent standing committee meeting, Mwonzora said the recalls had become a divisive issue among the party leadership.

