Zimbabwe Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere scored four goals for Olympique Lyonnais popularly known as Lyon during the club’s friendly match against Swiss side US Port-Valais.

The match was Lyon’s first in four months and Tino’s first for the club he joined this season from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre where he was the top goal scorer.

Kadewere scored the second goal for the club after former Manchester United striker,

Memphis who also scored a quadruple, had converted a penalty in the 7th minute.

The 24-year-old striker later scored the cub’s 5th, 6th and 7th goals. His goals came in the 14th, 22nd, 27th, 33rd.

The match ended 12-0- leprogress