It does not rain but pours for workers who organised a flash demonstration against their employer Varun Beverages over poor working conditions and meagre salaries after it emerged that their contracts will not be renewed by the beverages manufacturing concern.

The company’s workers who earn an average of ZWL$2 000 (around US$20) on Monday and Wednesday held flash protests at the Varun Beverages premises bemoaning poor working conditions and meagre salaries.

The workers held placards which decried unfair labour practices, low-wages, racism and sexual harassment, the Zim Morning Post reported.

Riot police was dispatched to quell the protests.

“It didn’t take our employers long to respond to the strike, it was a response of retaliation as they fired the workers who organised the demonstration,” an employee who spoke on condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

Varun Beverages recently set up a US$40 million beverages plant that produces a range of products that include Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew and 7Up.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who commended Varun Beverages for giving back to the community and partnering with Zimbabwe in business, graced the official opening of the company.

zimmorningpost

Additional Reporting: Zwnews