Varsity Fees Hike: RTGS$4 000 Per Semester At Africa University

Africa University has hiked tuition fees for undergraduate and graduate students.

In a notice to students issued on 19 July 2019, the United Methodist Church-run institution wrote:

We write to you with regards the above-mentioned matter [RTGS/ZWL Fee Structure For 2019/2020 Academic Year] following the pronouncement of the Statutory Instrument 142/2019 which banned the multicurrency system and saw the introduction of the RTGS/ZWL.

Before the events that took place this year, the university has been charging fees in United States Dollars (USD) for both local and international students.

In alignment with new government policy and following consultations with our board of directors and the Student Representative Council Executive, we write to advise of the fees in RTGS/ZWL.

According to the notice, Tuition Fees for undergraduate students for the 1st and 2nd semester of the academic year 2019/2020 are RTGS/ZWL$3 920. This does not include accommodation.

Accommodation fees have been set at RTGS/ZWL$2 400 for both the 1st and 2nd semester