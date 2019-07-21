Donald Trump: We are looking into Zimbabwe right now..VIDEO

By Takunda Shumba
- 21st July 2019
Trump ED sanctions zim

United States of America President Donald Trump said his administration was “looking into Zimbabwe right now” in a brief response to a journalist who had asked him a detailed question on his Africa policy and sanctions imposed on the southern African country.

Trump was fielding questions from journalists outside the White House on July 19 when the reporter prefaced a question by saying African leaders were seeing an opportunity to engage more with the United States “but the President of Zimbabwe he said because of the sanctions that the US imposed on Zimbabwe they cannot… it would be hard to work with you guys.”

Trump, who had been nodding his head, responded: “We’re looking at Zimbabwe right now.” The US President quickly moved on to the next question.

