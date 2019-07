The Zimbabwe Gems were beaten 47-58 by Uganda this morning in a 2019 Vitality World Cup match played in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Gems find themselves finishing 8th at Netball World Cup.

Victory for @UGANetball means the She Cranes have secured their highest-ever finish at a #NetballWorldCup! 👏#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/YSSTBH4oAw — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) July 21, 2019