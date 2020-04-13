Over 580 villagers from the Maramba and Pfungwe areas of Mashonaland East province were hospitalised in the last two weeks following a fresh outbreak of malaria which comes in the wake of the coronavirus plague literally tormenting Planet Earth at the present moment.

Parliamentarian for Maramba constituency, Tichaona Karimazondo on Saturday told a Covid-19 meeting in Marondera that the district had been hit by malaria, which notoriously counts amongst the killer diseases in Africa.

Karimazondo said the total number of malaria positive cases reported totalled to 584 against the district’s annual threshold of 287.

I can confirm that there is a malaria outbreak in UMP. The hardest hit areas are those that are along Mazowe and Nyadire rivers. I am yet to get the actual figures on the infected persons, but malaria is wreaking havoc in that district,” said Provincial medical director, Simukai Zizhou yesterday.

