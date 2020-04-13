President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s adminstration is apparently overwhelmed by an estimated number of about 500 Zimbabweans deported from neighbouring Botswana who have bloated Plumtree High School, and has now moved in to decongest the Covid-19 quarantine centre.

In the pursuit of mitigating the spread of the ravaging Covid-19 or coronavirus, which has thus far claimed the lives of three, the Harare adminstration places all returning and deported nationals under mandatory quarantine for 14 days before releasing them to their respective places of residence.

And, as Plumtree High is visibly filled to the brim, a matter that likely defeats the concept of social distancing during the 21-day national lockdown, the Government is making efforts to move some of the people to Hillside and United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo.

Environment Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu confirmed the development yesterday. He said the Government was supposed to transfer a 300-member group of predominantly deportees rounded up in neighbouring Botswana for illegally staying in the Sadc nation.

After parliamentarians in Botswana voted to give President Mokgweetsi Masisi powers to declare a state of emergency in the country, this will witness a prolonged six-month national lockdown.

