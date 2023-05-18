President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is the problem and voters should teach him a lesson.

Charamba was responding to Chamisa’s tweets calling for reforms in order for the forthcoming elections to be free and fair.

Chamisa had twitted:

“As Mps are girding their loins to debate this bill, it’s important to consider i)the right to vote especially the diaspora vote.

“ii)Access to and audit the voters’ roll which must be verified, approved and signed of by all contesting parties and candidates before the election.

“iii) Real time announcement of the election results.

iv)Security of the vote and voter. No command voting through abuse of the chiefs, village heads and farm owners.

“Prohibition of forcing of villagers to declare illiteracy to qualify as assisted voters

Stoping he weaponization of food aid and handouts meant for disadvantaged community beneficiaries to influence or change their political choices.

Let the citizens freely, peacefully and independently decide and choose their leaders.

“Today, Parliament considers the Electoral reforms and amendments bill. May Zimbabwe never miss this special moment and opportunity to deal with all the challenges that undermine the credibility and legitimacy of our elections.

However, Charamba through his Twitter account Toedza Zvimwe said:

“You are the challenge; maybe Zimbabwe should deal with you once and for all this coming August!!!!”

