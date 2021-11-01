After spending more than 2 months in remand prison for allegedly calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s govt, Allan Moyo, a pro-democracy campaigner & UZ student is now a free man.

As stated by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, this came after he was removed from remand on 27 October by Magistrate Barbra Mateko.

This this follows Moyo’s lawyer

Obey Shava’s

application for the removal of his client from remand as the State was not ready to commence trial since he was arrested in December.

The State was advised to summon Moyo to appear in court if it intends to continue with prosecuting him on charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.

Zwnews