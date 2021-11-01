Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been welcomed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Scottish town of Glasgow where world leaders are attending the World Climate Summit, COP26.

Mnangagwa said his re-engagement efforts are now bearing fruit after he was welcomed to the COP26 Summit by the UK Prime Minister and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

His visit to Glasgow was the first visit to the UK by a Zimbabwe head of state in 25 years.

In a tweet, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to Johnson and Guterres for the gesture.

He wrote:

Thank you to PM @BorisJohnson and @antonioguterres for welcoming me to #COP26. As the first President of Zimbabwe to visit the United Kingdom in a quarter of a century, it is clear that re-engagement is working!

President Mnangagwa also met with EU President Mr. Charles Michel.