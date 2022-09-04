Zimbabwean youths have been implored to value what matters most in life, and avoid been used by politicians then get dumped when they are old.

Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says today’s youths will regret the time they are wasting chasing the wrong things like being used by politicians.

“The young boys will grow old one-day and regret what they are doing today.

“Freedom is not about beer drinking and patriotism theories, freedom of association, speech, gathering and etc, young people don’t be used and regret machembera, this is wisdom from Chivi.

Meanwhile, youths in Zimbabwe have a track record of being used by politicians into engaging in violence.

At times these youths are given beer or few dollars and send to attack opposition members of opposition parties.

Zwnews