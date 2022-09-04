Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says with how things are improving in Zambia, he would rather be MP there.

“With the way things are turning out in Zambia and me being an independent I think I may go back there. I was born in Kabwata, at No. 8 Fisi Street. I could just contest & be an MP there.

“Zambia is really making great strides & everyone wants to be associated with positive things,” he says.

He says good leadership in the management of any country is everything.

“The Zambian turnaround cements the old argument that central to any nation’s success is leadership.

“Everything else, be it minerals, wealth or any other national endowments only make a difference where the leadership is focused,” he adds.

Mliswa says President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration should be envied and respected.

“The Hichilema Gvt is still very young and to see it making such an impact should be respected.

“It should challenge us as a nation. It’s unfortunate that some are failing to handle the success of a neighbour & are spitefully poking it,” he says.

