Jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has fallen sick in prison.

According to renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono prison officers has phoned his lawyer to inform her of Sikhala’s condition.

“Job Sikhala’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has received a call from Chikurubi prison asking her to urgently get a doctor for the political prisoner and MP.

“His wife confirmed to me that she also got a call letting her know that Sikhala is vomiting, she is now on her way to the prison,” writes Chin’ono.

Meanwhile, Sikhala has been in detention for months now, and the courts have been denying him bail.

He was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence, but critics say he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Zwnews